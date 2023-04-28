Quebec police release suspect in Leonardo Rizzuto shooting

Quebec police officers out of the organized crime enforcement squad (ENRCO) have released a 32-year-old man from Mascouche who they arrested on Thursday night in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto.

On March 15, Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440 in Laval when his vehicle was hit with a hail of gunfire from assailants in a Porsche Macan in the early evening.

Police were also looking for a red Macan, as they thought it may be linked to the alleged attempted murder.

Rizzuto was hit in the leg in the vehicle but survived.

Police did not reveal the name of the suspect.

He was interviewed by investigators before being released on Friday, the SQ confirmed. He was not charged with any crime.

Rizzuto's older brother, Nicolo Rizzuto Jr., was shot and killed in Montreal's NDG borough in 2009, and his grandfather, Nicolo Sr., was shot and killed in his home by a sniper.