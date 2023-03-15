Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting

Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon.

A police source confirmed to Noovo Info that Rizzuto was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Yves Légaré Funeral Complex, near Highways 13 and 440 in Laval.

A black Mercedes is riddled with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Laval on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A police source confirmed to Noovo Info Leonardo Rizzuto was injured in the leg during the shooting. Police say the victim is expected to survive. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A black Mercedes that remained at the scene Wednesday evening was riddled with at least eight bullet holes, most of them on or surrounding the front driver side window. The tires of the vehicle were also punctured.

Rizzuto's older brother, Nicolo Rizzuto Jr., was assassinated in a shooting in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood in 2009.

Early Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Laval police told CTV News the file has been turned over to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Surete du Quebec officers attend the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Yves Legare Funeral Complex in Laval on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay did not confirm the identity of the victim in the shooting but said that the major crime unit is investigating. Police do not fear for the victim's life.

Tremblay said the investigation into the incident, which happened around 4:40 p.m., is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.