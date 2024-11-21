Montreal shelter for abuse victims is raising funds amid rise in demand

The Shield of Athena offices are busy helping some of the most vulnerable — victims of abuse — and demand is higher than ever. So, they’re trying to expand services.

Melpa Kamateros, the Shield’s executive director, said it offers services in 17 different languages. It has a center in Montreal, an emergency shelter, a center in Laval, and is working on opening more spots for those who need a place to turn to.

“We are presently in the midst of doing our second step resource, which will have 17 apartments — not rooms, apartments — to help moms and their kids or single women transition from a life of violence,” said Kamateros.

She said there has been an increase in violent incidents over the last few years.

“It’s horrendous what is out there,” she said. “The pandemic did a huge number on us in terms of increase in client requests.”

The location of the shelter is kept secret for security reasons. Women and their children can spend months there, “because we didn’t have anywhere to send them after,” said Kamateros. It’s a dire situation that can even lead to homelessness.

“They’re not here because of homelessness, they’re here because of the danger to their lives,” stressed Kamateros.

“But there is also a great danger that they will become homeless if there are no resources to shelter them after they come out from an emergency house.”

The Shield of Athena is hosting its annual lilac benefit gala in Laval on Saturday in hopes of raising $3,000 for the shelter’s expansion. And though resources are spread thin, Kamateros is putting out this call:

“If you are a victim of violence or if you know a victim of violence, please tell them that there are safe places to go to. No matter how little or how much space we have, we will always make space for them.”