Outremont seniors home uses AirTags to balance independence and safety

An Outremont seniors’ home has introduced AirTags to help locate residents with cognitive decline, offering them greater independence while ensuring their safety.

"We don't want to impair their freedom," said Marie-Pierre Tessier the co-owner of Residence Outremont.

Out of the 35 residents who at the home, only four use the AirTags. Residents and their family members have to give their consent beforehand.

"We put it on them either in their handbag, their keys, something that they always have with them when they go outside," she explained.

Only Tessier, her business partner, Camille Ciupka, and the families have access to the residents’ location.

"Resident, when we see they want to go outside, but we see they keep getting lost or anything. So, it's so we have a discussion with the family saying, ‘I think it would be a good idea to add that’ so they can keep going outside, but we can watch over them." Ciupka added.

If a resident wanders off a little too far for comfort, that's when they step in, she said noting that the key is to make sure the residents don't feel like they're being watched.

According to Alzheimer Society, roughly 360,000 Quebecers will have dementia by 2050 because of the province’s again population.

However, Alzheimer Society Montreal said this kind initiative is well intended but can raise some ethical issues.

"It is important to consider the wishes of the person as well as their consent, if possible, when using this type of technology," the organization said in a statement.

"The balance between free will and the need for security is sometimes complex to maintain and needs to be addressed case by case."

Tessier said the AirTags appear to help and added that she's even gotten calls from other retirement homes asking about them.