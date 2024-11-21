Canada Post strike may affect delivery of kids' letters to Santa

While it's the time of the year when Santa's mailbox usually starts filling up, a labour dispute at Canada Post means letters to Santa might not get a response this Christmas season.

"We're not trying to delay Santa's letters," said Montreal local union vice-president Ludja Charles-Pierre but added that kids expecting a reply from Saint Nick might have to wait a little longer.

For 40 years Canada Post has delivered and sent out replies to 45 million Santa letters. It has the capacity to help Santa respond in 39 languages including braille. As of last Friday, 55,000 Canada Post employees have been off the job across the country with no letter or parcel delivery.

Charles-Pierre adds though, that some picket lines in the Montreal area have boxes especially for letters to Santa and if a deal is reached after Christmas, it will try to ensure replies are sent — even if they are a little late.

"Santa has to go to a lot of places, but we will try to do as much as we can in order for Santa to get the letters and to try to get them a response," she said.

At Jean Caboto Elementary in Ahunstic, the postal strike was the farthest thing from the minds of the Grade 2 class that spent the day carefully writing their wish lists.

"I want chalkboard on one side and then a dry erase board on the other," said Vivian Interdonato. Classmate Luca Kastrantas is a hockey goalie and was hoping for a new stick this year. When asked if he was good this year, he could only reply, "ummmmm." CTV News has not verified if he is on the nice or naughty list.

Children who are worried about their letters arriving to the North Pole can be reassured though.

CTV News spoke to Santa himself who reassured us that even if children don't get a response, Santa knows they have sent letters. He added that he wishes everyone a very merry Christmas.