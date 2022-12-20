Quebec police arrest two in connection with 2021 killing possibly connected to organized crime

Quebec provincial police's organized crime squad made two arrests in connection with Nitchell Lapaix's killing in August, 2021.

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) news release said Sylvain Kabbouchi, 23, and Tareck Youssef Baydoun, 27, will appear in court Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting near the Tourangeau and St-Luc intersection in the Laval-des-Rapides district on Aug. 17 at around 2:30 a.m.

Police at the time reported finding the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The police operation that led to the two men's arrest involved officers from the SQ, Montreal police (SPVM), Laval police (SPL), Longueuil police (SPAL) and the RCMP.

Three command posts were set up in March in the hopes of gathering information about LaPaix's killing as well as four others.

The operation was part of the provincial CENTAURE strategy which targets organized crime groups and illegal firearms trafficking.