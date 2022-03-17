4 homicides still to be solved as SQ sets up command posts in Laval, Longueuil and Oka

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to gather information about four homicides that occurred in Laval, Longueuil and Oka in 2020 and 2021.

The investigations are part of the force's CENTAURE strategy.

Anyone with information is invited to attend one of three command posts set up on Thursday starting at 7 a.m.

A command post has been set up at the Rona at 164 des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval to gather information about the following deaths:

Sacha Nelson César, who was shot by two suspects on Dec. 1, 2020 as he left his home on de la Fabrique Street in Laval.

The victim had ties to organized crime and was known for drug trafficking.

Nitchell LaPaix, who was killed on Aug. 17, 2021 near the intersection of Tourangeau and St-Luc streets.

Information gathered so far has led investigators to believe that the victim had ties to street gangs.

The command post located at the Super C on 2901 Chambly Road in Longueuil is looking for information about the death of:

Joas Jean-Baptiste, who was fatally shot on Aug. 5, 2021 on Truteau Street.

According to witnesses, multiple suspects were seen running from the scene.

The victim had been involved in what police are calling violent events in the months preceding this homicide.

A command post at the intersection of route 344 and rang de l'Annonciation in Oka is hoping to gather information about the following homicide:

Arsene Mompoint, who was killed on July 1, 2021 on Saint-Michel Street in Kanesatake.

The suspect, a Black man wearing a blindfold partially hiding his face, allegedly got out of his grey SUV and shot the victim before fleeing in the direction of Oka Village.

The victim was a well-known figure in Montreal's organized crime scene.

Anyone with information related to these homicides can also contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Any information related to the possession, trafficking or use of firearms can be reported to the CENTAURE information line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).