4 homicides still to be solved as SQ sets up command posts in Laval, Longueuil and Oka
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to gather information about four homicides that occurred in Laval, Longueuil and Oka in 2020 and 2021.
The investigations are part of the force's CENTAURE strategy.
Anyone with information is invited to attend one of three command posts set up on Thursday starting at 7 a.m.
A command post has been set up at the Rona at 164 des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval to gather information about the following deaths:
Sacha Nelson César, who was shot by two suspects on Dec. 1, 2020 as he left his home on de la Fabrique Street in Laval.
The victim had ties to organized crime and was known for drug trafficking.
Nitchell LaPaix, who was killed on Aug. 17, 2021 near the intersection of Tourangeau and St-Luc streets.
Information gathered so far has led investigators to believe that the victim had ties to street gangs.
The command post located at the Super C on 2901 Chambly Road in Longueuil is looking for information about the death of:
Joas Jean-Baptiste, who was fatally shot on Aug. 5, 2021 on Truteau Street.
According to witnesses, multiple suspects were seen running from the scene.
The victim had been involved in what police are calling violent events in the months preceding this homicide.
A command post at the intersection of route 344 and rang de l'Annonciation in Oka is hoping to gather information about the following homicide:
Arsene Mompoint, who was killed on July 1, 2021 on Saint-Michel Street in Kanesatake.
The suspect, a Black man wearing a blindfold partially hiding his face, allegedly got out of his grey SUV and shot the victim before fleeing in the direction of Oka Village.
The victim was a well-known figure in Montreal's organized crime scene.
Anyone with information related to these homicides can also contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.
Any information related to the possession, trafficking or use of firearms can be reported to the CENTAURE information line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is a target for them': Zelensky's appeal after civilians struck in Mariupol
Survivors began to emerge Thursday as authorities worked to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theatre blasted by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, the local governor said.
Survivors emerge from rubble of Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia
People sheltering in a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol are emerging from the building after it was bombed, the former head of the Donetsk region said Thursday.
'We cannot remain indifferent': Russian star ballerina quits Bolshoi Ballet
One of the stars of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, Olga Smirnova, has quit the company over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will instead dance for the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.
Ukrainians protect cultural landmarks from threat of Russian attack
Faced with the constant threat of shelling, residents in Ukraine's cultural capital are doing what they can to protect their city's historic landmarks.
Feds to announce update to travel rules, axing pre-arrival COVID test
This morning federal ministers are set to announce that soon, fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Book fast and be flexible: Travellers should brace for rush in bookings after COVID-19 testing requirements lifted
Experts say Canadian travellers should brace for a massive influx in bookings and rising prices now that the federal government has said it will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.
Putin warns Russia against pro-Western 'traitors' and scum
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday issued a warning to Russians he described as traitors and said the West wanted to try to use them as a 'fifth column' to destroy the country.
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for posting racial slur
Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram after he posted a racial slur directed at 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed to CNN.
Q and A: This is the group of people inflation hurts most
With a high cost of living hurting Canadians' wallets, CTV National News' Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon spoke with Phil Cyrenne, a professor of economics at the University of Winnipeg, about what's driving high inflation rates in Canada and who it's hurting most.
Toronto
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 projections today
The Ontario Science Advisory Table will release new COVID-19 projections today for the first time in more than six weeks.
-
Toronto brewery offering 'resocialization hour' to help ease people out of lockdowns
As businesses reopen and proof of vaccine mandates lift, a Toronto brewery is holding a so-called “ReSocialization Hour” to help ease people out of lockdowns and back into social environments.
-
Toronto volunteers send supplies to Ukraine amid war with Russia
Julia Zaritsky has spent most of her days over the last two weeks figuring out how to buy and ship tactical supplies to Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion of their country.
Atlantic
-
Calls for increased minimum wage, as inflation rates soar in the Maritimes
If it feels like the price of seemingly everything has risen lately, it’s because it has. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February — the highest it’s been since 1991.
-
Atlantic Canada premiers to discuss possibility of permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada’s premiers will discuss the possibility of adopting permanent daylight time in an upcoming meeting.
-
Houses sell well over asking in the Maritimes
The real estate market in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), has “exploded” says real estate agent Brehannah Hopgood.
London
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following Old South collision
London police tell CTV News that a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in Old South late Wednesday night.
-
London, Ont. woman lifts her way to national championship in story of addiction, recovery and perseverance
April Hutchinson used powerlifting to lift her from her darkest place.
-
Huron-Perth group preparing for arrival of 90 Ukrainian refugees
The Multicultural Association of Perth Huron says when Ukrainians land in the region, a place to live, food, clothes and job opportunities will be waiting for them.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say barbershop fires 'targeted and connected'
Following another fire at a Sudbury barbershop's second location, police say the two 'appear to be targeted and connected.'
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane
A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.
Calgary
-
'Everything is a target for them': Zelensky's appeal after civilians struck in Mariupol
Survivors began to emerge Thursday as authorities worked to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theatre blasted by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, the local governor said.
-
Albertans send cash to Ukraine by renting Airbnb room without staying
Airbnb says more than 430,000 bookings have been made in Ukraine out of a community driven effort to send cash directly to Ukrainian residents, without actually spending the night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Patio weather in Calgary for St. Patrick’s Day
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Decent patio weather, but bring a jacket.
Kitchener
-
Mysterious 'loud explosion' sound rocks Victoria Park neighbourhood
The neighbourhood around Kitchener's Victoria Park has been trying to figure out where a mysterious noise is coming from.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw
Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in the region as of Monday.
Vancouver
-
What happened to Kay Kermode? Mounties looking for answers 32 years after her homicide
It's been 32 years since 73-year-old Kathleen Kermode was found killed in her West Vancouver home and Mounties are still looking for both a motive and a suspect.
-
Celebration tour for gold medal-winning women's soccer team coming to West Coast
Canada Soccer has announced that the country's gold medal-winning women's soccer team will face Nigeria in a pair of games in British Columbia next month.
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunch
Industry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
Edmonton
-
'Death trap': Front-line workers warn of drug overdoses rising on and off the streets
A father's hope turned to pain in less than 24 hours after his son entered a residential drug treatment facility and fatally overdosed.
-
RCMP weapon, vehicle stolen during attempted arrest in northern Alta.
RCMP gear is missing after a northern Alberta Mountie's vehicle was briefly stolen during an arrest.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild weather stays
If you liked yesterday, you'll enjoy today and Friday.
Windsor
-
Warm St. Patrick’s Day forecast for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for a warm St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor-Essex.
-
'It's a perfect storm': Fuel costs expected to make air travel, cruises more expensive
Travel industry insiders believe a perfect storm of pent up demand, loosened COVID-19 restrictions and soaring fuel prices will eventually lead to increased travel fares.
-
'No immediate plans' to reopen Market Buffet at Caesars Windsor
For people looking for endless bites at one of Windsor's largest buffets, they will likely have to wait a while.
Regina
-
First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina
Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters Canada
CP Rail said in a release Wednesday that it has issued 72-hour notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference of its plan to lock out employees on Sunday if the union and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police prepare for St. Patrick's Day festivities in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police went door to door on Russell Avenue Wednesday afternoon, typically the location for St. Patrick's Day festivities.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates
At least 80 per cent of residents 18 and older in three of Ottawa's 102 neighbourhoods have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
-
Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon vows to not give up on her country
A Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon is committed to doing her part a world away.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.