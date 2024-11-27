Arson suspected as Montreal police investigate fire
Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating a fire in a commercial building in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.
At 1:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the flames near the corner of du Parc and Beaumont avenues.
"A witness managed to control the flames," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "When firefighters arrived on site, the fire was already under control."
Damage is considered minor, but an incendiary object was found.
"Everything suggests it's an arson," adds Allaire Morin.
The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.
