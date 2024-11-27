MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Recall: Allergens detected in items sold at Marche Epicure in Montreal

    There is a recall of some items at Marché Épicure in Montreal. There is a recall of some items at Marché Épicure in Montreal.
    Share

    There is an undeclared presence of wheat, soy, mustard, shellfish and fish in various salads and chicken noodle soup prepared and sold by Marché Épicure in Montreal, according to Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

    The department is warning anyone with allergies to wheat, soy, mustard, shellfish or fish or those with celiac disease or another disease induced by the ingestion of gluten not to consume the products below:

    • Crab salad: Mustard, shrimp, fish and soy, though it states "may contain."
    • Olivier salad KG: mustard
    • Chicken noodle soup: Wheat and eggs, though it states "may contain."

    "Anyone in possession of one of these products is advised not to consume it," MAPAQ states, adding it has not received any reports of allergic reactions. "They should either return it to the store where they purchased it or throw it away."

    The products were packaged in a clear plastic container and sold refrigerated.

    The store confirmed it is recalling the products, and the warning is being issued as a precautionary measure.

    Marché Épicure is located at 5555 Westminster Ave., local 100.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News