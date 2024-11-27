Recall: Allergens detected in items sold at Marche Epicure in Montreal

There is an undeclared presence of wheat, soy, mustard, shellfish and fish in various salads and chicken noodle soup prepared and sold by Marché Épicure in Montreal, according to Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

The department is warning anyone with allergies to wheat, soy, mustard, shellfish or fish or those with celiac disease or another disease induced by the ingestion of gluten not to consume the products below:

Crab salad: Mustard, shrimp, fish and soy, though it states "may contain."

Olivier salad KG: mustard

Chicken noodle soup: Wheat and eggs, though it states "may contain."

"Anyone in possession of one of these products is advised not to consume it," MAPAQ states, adding it has not received any reports of allergic reactions. "They should either return it to the store where they purchased it or throw it away."

The products were packaged in a clear plastic container and sold refrigerated.

The store confirmed it is recalling the products, and the warning is being issued as a precautionary measure.

Marché Épicure is located at 5555 Westminster Ave., local 100.