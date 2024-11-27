Cirque du Soleil to present a show about Daniel Bélanger in Trois-Rivières

After paying tribute to the likes of Robert Charlebois and the Cowboys Fringants, Cirque du Soleil will be offering a show on the world of singer-songwriter Daniel Bélanger next summer at the Amphithéâtre Cogeco in Trois-Rivières.

The new show is part of Cirque's “Homage Series,” which has celebrated a number of Quebec artists over the years. Last year, the comedy group Rock et Belles Oreilles were honoured.

L'hommage à Daniel Bélanger, the ninth show in the series, will be presented in Trois-Rivières from July 16 to Aug. 16

Cirque du Soleil Group president and CEO Stéphane Lefebvre said his organisation was looking forward to celebrating an “iconic author, composer and performer, a true icon of Quebec culture.”

Cirque promises a dive into the world of the singer and his work as well as an “acrobatic interpretation inspired by (his) legacy.”

Bélanger has been a fixture in the Quebec music scene for over 40 years. Over that time, he has offered Quebec audiences 12 albums and 150 songs. He has a collection of some 80 awards, including Male Artist of the Year, which he won at the last Adisq gala in early November.

“I'm absolutely touched and flattered to receive this honour from Cirque du Soleil. It's a real pleasure to be part of this unique moment,” Belanger said in a news release.

Tickets for all 20 shows are on sale now.