Quebec motorcycle police officer hit while on duty, recovering in hospital

A Quebec provincial police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was hit while performing his duties on a motorcycle on Sunday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that a Surete du Quebec (SQ) motorcycle officer was hit while trying to intercept a faulty vehicle on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East near Armand-Chaput Ave. at around 8 a.m. following a radar operation.

"He was conscious and injured to the upper and lower body," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

He was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are on the scene to determine the exact causes of the accident.

There were no other injuries reported.

SPVM major crimes investigators are continuing the investigation.