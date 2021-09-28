MONTREAL -- A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection.

The victim is Andréanne Ouellet, a resident of St-Donat and a mother. Her death is the 16th suspected femicide in Quebec in 2021.

Police say officers from the Matawinie station arrived around 2:45 p.m. on Monday to discover woman's lifeless body in a single-family residence on Montagne Rd. in St-Donat, about 120 kilometres north of Montreal

A news release from the Sûreté du Québec says that she was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday evening.

"The investigation for homicide was entrusted to the Crimes Against the Person Investigation Department," the SQ said in a news release. "The scene has been assessed by forensic identification technicians."

The male suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is currently being questioned. He is expected to appear in the Joliette courthouse on Wednesday on charges.

"The nature of the charges has yet to be determined following the assessment of the file by the DPCP (Crown prosecutors)," the release reads.

An investigation is ongoing into the exact causes of Ouellet's death.