MONTREAL -- The Quebec government has announced "new services" for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence in the province.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette made the announcement at 10 a.m. Monday, alongside the Commission des services juridiques and Juripop.

These new services include the creation of a free consultation service with a lawyer for victims of violence, no matter their income, for up to four hours.

In addition, urgent services, such as child care will be provided for families who are in situations that are deemed dangerous.

Jolin-Barrette also announced the government will be partnering with Juripop, an organization that provides legal information to those "forgotten by the system, those who are too rich for government legal aid, but too poor to hire a lawyer."

The partnership has been confirmed until 2024, the minister said, and will include training for lawyers to help them understand domestic and sexual violence in order for them to better help victims.

This comes after a rash of femicides in the province, with at least 14 women killed in 2021 so far.

In 2020, the lives of 21 women were taken by abusers; in 2019, 11 women were murdered in cases of domestic violence in Quebec.

Earlier this month, the justice minister tabled Bill 92, which he hoped would make it less traumatic for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence to navigate the justice system.

The bill aims to create specialized courts to create a more welcoming environment for complainants, who are often reluctant to take legal action against their abusers for fear they will get away with it or the process will be too difficult.

At the time, Jolin-Barrette said he hopes the bill will restore victims' confidence in the justice system.



