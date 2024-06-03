Assault in downtown Montreal sends man to hospital
A 52-year-old man is in hospital after an assault in downtown Montreal.
According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 1:20 a.m. near Saint-Antoine and Lusignan streets.
"The man was injured to the upper body with a blunt object," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was conscious when he was transported to the hospital."
She adds his life is not considered to be in danger.
A 44-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after. He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.
Police note the suspect and the victim do not know each other, and they are not yet sure why the incident occurred.
