MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Assault in downtown Montreal sends man to hospital

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A 52-year-old man is in hospital after an assault in downtown Montreal.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 1:20 a.m. near Saint-Antoine and Lusignan streets.

    "The man was injured to the upper body with a blunt object," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was conscious when he was transported to the hospital."

    She adds his life is not considered to be in danger.

    A 44-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after. He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

    Police note the suspect and the victim do not know each other, and they are not yet sure why the incident occurred. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News