MONTREAL – Evacuations are underway in Sherbrooke, about 150 km east of Montreal, after heavy rainfall in Quebec.

Officials say the Saint-François River has risen 20 feet, causing significant flooding and submerging several cars.



Watch a news conference in Sherbrooke starting at 10:45 a.m.:



Environment Canada issued a wind warning Friday for the Greater Montreal area, with gusts of up to 100 km/h expected. Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain has fallen since Thursday.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the weather agency stated.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging gales.

About 231,000 homes in Quebec remain without power as of 10 a.m. Friday due to the heavy rain and intense winds.

Sherbrooke officials are warning residents to stay vigilant in case of flood.

Before water enters your home:

Shut off the gas by closing the tank valve,

Turn off the electricity by closing the main breaker,

Elevate as many objects as possible,

Plug drains to prevent sewer backups,

Caulk doors, windows and other areas where water may seep in,

If water starts entering your home:

Do not go into a flooded basement where there may be live wires or appliances,

Do not attempt to cut off electricity, if you have not already done so,

Leave your home as soon as you feel it is no longer safe, or as soon as authorities advise you to.

Residents in Sherbrooke are encouraged to visit this page to stay updated on the evacuation situation.