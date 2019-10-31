MONTREAL - Heavy rain fell on Montreal Thursday night, accumulating on roads, overflowing from sewers and seeping into basements.

Firefighters responded after the basement of a home flooded at the corner of La Voie Street and Mackenzie Street in Côte-des-Neiges.

On the service road above the Decarie Expressway, workers had to use tools to unclog sewer grates to allow giant puddles of water to drain.

��City crew workers are unclogging sewers from the buildup of leaves which are causing flooding on Decarie Northbound near Plamondon. https://t.co/b5HlQdHhoj pic.twitter.com/xpkcUeGQDM — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 1, 2019

Elsewhere in the city, water accumulated on the Highway 20, edging onto the road and threatening lane closures.

Environment Canada forecasted between 50 and 80 mm of rain could fall on the city by Monday morning.

"Rain, at times heavy, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," it wrote.