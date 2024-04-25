Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki getting married to long-time girlfriend

The captain is off the market.

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki with not be joining Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in the summer, but he will be engaged in other activities.

After setting a career high in goals (33) and points (44) with the Habs over the season, the 24-year-old top-line centre is now engaged.

His fiancee Caitlin Fitzegerald posted a picture of the couple on her Instagram account from the Amanera Resort in the Dominican Republic showing off an sparkling oval diamond with a simple heart caption.

Fitzgerald and Suzuki are both from London, Ontario and have been together for almost 10 years, according to an interview with Fizgerald on the Habs' website.

"He's super compassionate. He's super easy to get along with," she said in February. "There are a lot of things about him all in one realm. I think his demeanor in general is something that is one of his greatest qualities. Anything you throw at him, any stressful situation, any bad situation, he always knows how to handle everything, and he does it calmly."

Suzuki is one of several Habs players ready to tie the knot.

Jake Evans, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher all are set to get married this summer.