MONTREAL - A man was injured on Friday in Parc-Extension after extreme winds crumbled an exterior brick wall, authorities said.

High winds dislodged bricks from the wall, near the corner of Saint-Roch St. and Champagneur Ave., falling and hitting a man in his 50s on the head, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department said.

The fire department was on the scene just before 3 p.m., as high winds continued to lash the province. Almost one million Hydro Quebec customers lost power due to the storm, and it might not return anytime soon, the agency said.

Photos show a section of a building's side wall fall several stories onto the road below.

First responders found the man conscious, but confused; paramedics rushed him to hospital. His condition was considered serious, but he was in stable condition upon his arrival at the hospital, Urgences-Sante said.

This story will be updated.