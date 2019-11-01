MONTREAL - Exo trains on the Deux-Montagnes line struggled to leave the station on Friday, due to debris on the tracks and high winds that caused a power outage.

The trains were on a modified schedule, with just one departures from Central station offered every hour at 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., according to the Exo website.

But debris on the tracks hindered the departure of at least one of those trains.

Train 945 (16:15) au départ de Gare Centrale - RETARD indéterminé à partir de Bois-Franc en raison de l'obstruction de la voie par un objet. Info à venir. #exoinfo — exo6 Deux-Montagnes (@exo6_DM) November 1, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Exo announced that the Deux-Montagnes commuter train line was down indefinitely due to a power failure.

The electric trains don't work while the line suffers from a lack of power. Diesel trains were called in, Exo said.

While the power is off, TRAIN passes will be accepted at Bonaventure, Cote-Vertu and Montmorency stations on the Montreal metro line, as well as on all STM buses.

Exo is also setting up a shuttle bus service which will run between the Deux-Montagnes train stations and the Montmorency metro station.

As of 5 p.m., nearly one million Quebec households were without power due to a storm that has caused flooding and damage from strong winds.

This is a developing story that will be updated.