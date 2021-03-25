Advertisement
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard to table his budget today
Finance Minister Eric Girard announced $125 million for school sports infrastructure as part of the 2021 budget Wednesday. Details will come out March 25. SOURCE: Eric Girard/Twitter
Share:
QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard will table his budget for 2021-22 on Thursday.
Girard told reporters Wednesday that the budget will focus on economic recovery, health and education.
After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic that left a huge hole in public finances, Quebec's 2021-2022 budget will be "classic," Girard noted.
- WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.: Quebec tables 2021-2022 budget
The minister agreed that returning to a balanced budget would be "difficult," but he did not reveal whether he would respect his party's campaign promise, setting a five-year plan to reach zero deficit in 2025-2026.
"The importance of returning to a balanced budget has not changed," the minister said. "We will also see if the compulsory contributions to the Generations Fund will be maintained."
An economic update in November projected a $15 billion deficit for this fiscal year, the province's first deficit since 2014.
That update also projected a deficit of $8.3 billion for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and $7 billion the following year.
Girard's 2020-2021 budget, tabled in March 2020, was balanced and included spending increases to help the province weather the then-early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.