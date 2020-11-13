MONTREAL -- Several dozen people were escorted by police out of the Montreal headquarters of video-game company Ubisoft during a major police operation Friday afternoon.

Police say they can't confirm what the threat is, but said police arrived in response to a 911 call and that "specialized SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises."

Police first arrived around 1:30 p.m. at the company office, a multi-storey building at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and St. Viateur St. in the Mile End neighbourhood.

At that time, police officers secured a perimeter in the area. At about 2:35 p.m., an armoured SWAT truck showed up, along with a police bus.

A Ubisoft employee told CTV News that in a company memo, employees at the office were asked to hide in an area that locks, to put their phones on silent, and to keep quiet.

Police said at about 3:30 that no injuries have been reported, and soon after, they said that no threat has been identified "for now."

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Also around 3:30 p.m., employees began to be escorted out in groups of about two to three dozen, each group forming a line with tactical police at the front and end of the line.

They came out of a front door in the building and were walked up St. Laurent to another location.

Three groups have so far been escorted out, all of them seeming calm and relaxed, with people walking slowly.

Mon équipe est en communication étroite avec le @SPVM et nous surveillons la situation de près. Nous invitons les Montréalais•es à éviter le secteur du Mile-End. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 13, 2020

Aside from police vehicles, several ambulances are parked at the site.

A helicopter was also hovering, but the news station TVA Nouvelles posted on Twitter that it had sent its own helicopter to gather footage from the roof of the building.

That footage, according to photos the news outlet posted on Twitter, showed dozens of people standing on the roof of the Ubisoft building, but looking calm.

Police later asked media to avoid sharing any images of people on the roof of the building.

Both the SPVM and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante used social media to ask the public to avoid the area.

It's unclear how many of the people inside the building are Ubisoft employees, since other companies also use space inside the same building.

There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

--with files from Andrew Brennan and Angela MacKenzie