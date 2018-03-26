

The Canadian Press





Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty was back on the ice on Monday, skating solo before the rest of the team began practice.

Pacioretty has not played since injuring his knee four weeks ago during the Habs’ 6-3 win over the Islanders. The team said at the time his recovery was expected to take four to six weeks.

Pacioretty, 29, has 17 goals and 20 assists in 64 games this season. It’s the first time he will be held to less than 30 goals since 2012-13.

The Canadiens play the Red Wings at the Bell Centre on Monday. They then enjoy several days off before a tilt against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday.