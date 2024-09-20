3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. at the Centre Culturel Musulman in Châteauguay, an off-island suburb of Montreal.
Châteauguay police got a 911 call reporting that a man had entered the building on Saint Jean Baptiste Boulevard with a knife and then got into an altercation with people who were inside, said police spokesperson Nadia Grondin.
The three men are in their 50s and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. One of them was sent to hospital.
Police arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old man, who is set to be questioned by investigators.
According to the mosque's administrator, Rachid Amane, the suspect, who appeared to be in his 20s, entered the building and started acting suspiciously.
There were roughly 100 men, women, and youth inside the place of worship at the time when prayers were stopped as several men approached the suspect.
The three men suffered injuries to their hands and one of them was wounded on his body when the armed man resisted them, Amane told CTV News. The man was detained until police arrived on scene.
In a statement on social media, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said it was "greatly concerned" by the incident.
"We are in touch with the local centre and will provide more information as it becomes available. However, we do not have information at this point to make a suggestion as to the motivation behind the incident, and we encourage our community not to speculate as the investigation continues," the NCCM wrote on X.
Amane said this is not the first time there has been a violent incident at the mosque. Nearly a decade ago, a suspected handmade explosive device was left there but it did not go off.
The administrator said he wasn't aware of any specific threats leading up to the incident on Friday and believes the suspect, who did not say anything threatening, was acting alone.
With files from CTV Montreal's Caroline Van Vlaardingen and The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
11-year-old boy dies after subway surfing in NYC
An 11-year-old boy died Monday after subway surfing in New York City. He's the fourth person to die from subway surfing in the city this year.
On the trail of the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers
What Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, 49, the Italian-Hungarian CEO and owner of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, says she hasn't done is make the exploding pagers that killed 12 people and wounded more than 2,000 in Lebanon this week.
Parents of Ontario teen sue alleged poison salesman Kenneth Law
The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
Transport Canada has issued a recall for 38,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, the agency reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
-
Parents of Ontario teen sue alleged poison salesman Kenneth Law
The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.
-
Ontario Minister Michael Ford announces leave of absence
Michael Ford, Ontario's minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, says he is taking a leave of absence from cabinet to prioritize his health.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators, National Capital Commission agree to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
Agreement in principle has been reached to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), the two sides announced Friday.
-
Ottawa man, 34, dies in hospital after shooting in Heron Gate area
Police say a man, 34, who was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot Thursday night has died.
-
Ottawa driver safely extricated following two-vehicle collision in south end
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver has been safely extricated after being trapped following a two-vehicle collision near a high school in the city’s south end.
Atlantic
-
Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
-
Family of inmate who died in Nova Scotia jail starts legal action against province
Relatives of a 60-year-old man who took his own life in a Nova Scotia jail after long periods of confinement in his cell have launched a lawsuit against the province.
-
Weekend events honouring late rapper Pat Stay to take place in Halifax, Dartmouth
Family, friends and fans of late hip hop artist and battle rapper, Pat Stay will gather at events held in his honour on Saturday and Sunday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
-
B.C. driver, 26, charged in fatal northern Ontario crash last year
A 26-year-old driver from Surrey, B.C., has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm in a crash that killed two youths in northern Ontario last year.
London
-
NEW
NEW Suspended Sarnia police officer faces twenty charges of unauthorized use of a firearm
On Friday, August 30, Sarnia police say they were called to a dispute involving two people – one of which was a suspended Sarnia police officer, Sean Van Vlymen, 47.
-
Tight timeline for London's pitch for provincial HART Hub to address addiction and homelessness
The timeline is short, but London officials are confident in their ability to submit a strong application for a Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hub that the province will begin funding next year.
-
Life threatening injuries for motorcycle driver following south end collision
A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Hydrogen sulfide leak at Brantford high school
Levels of hydrogen sulfide gas are being monitored at Brantford Collegiate Institute after a leak in their geothermal system.
-
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
-
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
Transport Canada has issued a recall for 38,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, the agency reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
SIU seeking occupants of vehicle caught on camera during fatal police-involved shooting
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is searching for the occupants of a vehicle caught on security cameras during a fatal police-involved shooting on Goyeau Street.
-
Windsor mom charged in drowning death of her 5-year-old child
Windsor police say a 25-year-old mother has been charged with the drowning death of her 5-year-old child in the family’s backyard pool.
-
Police respond to a gun call at local high school
There is no threats to public safety following an incident involving a gun at a local high school.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
17-year-old faces multiple charges in connection with Caledon shooting
A 17-year-old from Markham is facing serious charges after an August 11 shooting at a party in Caledon.
-
Suspect image released in connection with 'senseless destruction' of flower displays
Provincial police are investigating vandalism in Huntsville after the "senseless destruction" of flower displays along Main Street East.
Vancouver
-
Dueling rallies on sexual orientation and gender identity education held across Canada
The debate over sexual orientation and gender identity education in schools is heating up. Protests both for and against SOGI in the curriculum took place across the country Friday.
-
Fire that destroyed historic bridge was intentionally set: Kamloops RCMP
A fire that destroyed a historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., is now being investigated as arson, local Mounties say.
-
Teenager charged in Surrey stabbings that sent 2 to hospital
A teenager has been charged with multiple offences related to stabbings that occurred in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood last week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. NDP leader David Eby launches election campaign a day early in key battleground
New Democrat Leader David Eby has launched his British Columbia election campaign a day early, making the key battle ground of Surrey his first stop.
-
Wildfires on Vancouver Island down this season compared to 10-year average
The Old Man Lake wildfire near Sooke is the only one currently burning on Vancouver Island. It’s a region of the province that this year saw a drastic drop in blazes in the backcountry.
-
Dueling rallies on sexual orientation and gender identity education held across Canada
The debate over sexual orientation and gender identity education in schools is heating up. Protests both for and against SOGI in the curriculum took place across the country Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
Manitoba horses now have fast, local access to MRI and CT scans
A Manitoba veterinary clinic has two new ways of figuring out what’s causing a horse to be lame.
-
'Sheer excitement': Manitoba photographer snaps photo of lightning strike and double rainbow
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary's mayor asks province to salvage parts of halted Green Line transit project
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is urging the Alberta government to preserve pieces of the massive Green Line transit project now being dissolved.
-
'The last show': Memorial service for Calgary children's entertainer Buck Shot
It will be the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge as a memorial is held Friday in Calgary.
-
Calgary tap water could be cloudy but safe as crews reconnect repaired feeder main
Calgarians may notice some cloudy – but safe to drink – water coming from the tap over the weekend as the city works to reconnect the Bearspaw feeder main to the water network.
Edmonton
-
Suspect still at large after police search in Sherwood Park
Mounties say there was an increased police presence in the Emerald Hills area of Sherwood Park on Friday morning as officers searched for a man who is wanted by police.
-
What a weekend! Here's what's happening in Edmonton before the end of summer
There are plenty of fun happenings in Edmonton this weekend. It's time to savour that last little bit of the summer season before the leaves really start coming down.
-
Alberta Health Services declares E. coli outbreak over at central Alberta daycare
Alberta Health Services says an E. coli outbreak at a daycare in Blackfalds has ended.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five Regina schools placed in lockdown, secure building mode following bear mace report: police
Five Regina schools have been placed in lockdown or secure the building mode following a report of a weapons investigation at Miller High School on Friday.
-
Sask. man charged in impaired driving crash near Wapella that claimed life of Alberta woman
A 21-year-old man from Codette, Sask. is facing numerous charges in connection to a fatal crash near Wapella, Sask. Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Alberta woman.
-
What will be argued at upcoming Sask. Parents' Bill of Rights appeal hearing?
Arguments between UR Pride and the Government of Saskatchewan on the Parents’ Bill of Rights will be moving ahead to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan beginning on Monday, Sept. 23.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing but complete empathy': Thomas Hamp's father addresses Sanche family at murder trial
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp is being adjourned until December so an expert witness central to the trial can testify.
-
One dead and 3 hospitalized after truck and SUV collide on Sask. highway
A 69-year-old woman from Outlook, Saskatchewan is dead and three people are injured after a truck and SUV collided on Highway 15 on Thursday.
-
Garage fire in Willows neighbourhood nearly spread to home: fire department
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Willows neighbourhood on Friday narrowly missed igniting an attached home, according to the fire department.