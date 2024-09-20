Retired Quebec teacher wins half of historic $80M Canadian lottery jackpot

When Bernard Morissette got a call from Loto-Quebec on Sept. 18 and was asked if he was sitting down, he had no idea what was coming his way.

The retired physical education teacher from Quebec's Outaouais region had just purchased a Lotto-Max ticket the day before.

It wasn't just any lottery — it was the largest-ever jackpot in Canadian history at $80 million. Two winning tickets were sold in Ontario and Quebec.

The Loto-Quebec employee on the other line asked Morissette, who is in his 80s, if he had heard that a Quebecer had one of the two winning tickets. He said no.

"Well, it's you who won in Quebec," the employee said.

"Forty million?" he replied.

"Yes, sir," she said.

"Rachel! We won $40 million, it’s Loto-Quebec on the phone! It’s true!" he shouted to his wife in excitement.

On Friday, Morisette was presented with the cheque for $40 million, telling a press conference that he almost missed out on Tuesday's draw because he forgot to play. He logged onto lotoquebec.com at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 17 to pick the same numbers he always does when buying a lottery ticket.

As for his plans with his new fortune, he said he's still figuring that out. But he does know he wants to help out his three children financially and, as a sports fan, watch a soccer game in Italy.

The $40 million winner from Grey County in Ontario has yet to claim their prize.