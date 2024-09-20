Protesters in Montreal clash over what is best for children

Protesters and counter-protesters clashed over several hours on Friday in Montreal's Old Port over disagreements on what is best for children.

The protests began outside City Hall with a self-described parental rights group Hands Off Our Kids.

On the other side of the square were many more counter-protesters, with both sides separated by rows of Montreal police officers.

Hands Off Our Kids wants to make sure only parents make decisions about sexual orientation and gender identity, and are calling for those topics to be removed from school curriculums.

"Imposing on our kids an ideology, this sexual education and also this vision of Quebec culture all based on gender ideology — we want to get this ideology off of our children, off of our school," said Isabelle Laurin, one of the group's members.

The group held similar rallies in cities across the country, marking one year since the "1 Million March 4 Children" protests.

"We are not homophobes, we are not transphobes, we are not anti those LGBT+. Just, what we tell the government is: please, this decision is not for children," said Mohamed Uous, another member.

Counter-protesters, including Zev Saltiel, believe this would be a step in the wrong direction.

"This is not something that's just going to impact queer kids and trans kids, it's going to impact kids with queer families and it's going to impact kids — period," Saltiel said.

After an hour-and-a-half of speeches, the first group of protesters set out on a march. They were quickly blocked by counter-protesters.

Montreal police used tear gas to disperse the crowds. A police spokesperson told CTV News that pepper spray and batons were also used.

"I currently have pepper spray in my eyes, I'm having trouble breathing," said counter-protester Rebecca Lavoie.

Saltiel says the protest is part of an increasingly transphobic climate.

"We are seeing rights being revoked and turned around province by province and also across the border in the U.S., and it's always possible for us to lose our rights, especially because of how new they are," Saltiel said.

Montreal police say a man in his 30s was arrested for assault with a weapon on an officer.