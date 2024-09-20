Students honour Eddy Nolan's legacy at Terry Fox Run

"We love you, Eddy!" screamed the 350 students at Terry Fox Elementary School in Pierrefonds.

They didn't know the man their school is named after, but they knew Eddy Nolan who would visit regularly and encourage the students to participate in "the Terry Fox Run".

For these students, Eddy Nolan was their hero.

He visited so many schools and ran his own "marathons of hope."

School principal Douglas Stewart said Nolan was an amazing example.

"The teachable moment that is Eddy. How much heart and dedication he had. Here, we're about teaching. We're about education. We want our kids to learn his lesson."

After decades of fundraising for the fight against cancer, Nolan himself began his own personal battle. One year ago, at the Terry Fox Run event in Montreal's Old Port, Nolan was struggling.

Sadly, Nolan said goodbye this spring.

His widow Mary was at Terry Fox Elementary for the annual gathering, as both men were celebrated.

She said, "These students preparing this beautiful ceremony tribute to Eddy. The memory of Eddy. So it's quite emotional. and I wanted to say thank you. Thank you. Thank you. from the bottom of my heart."

Student Dylan Williams put into words what many seemed to be thinking.

"I feel happy to run for Terry and Eddy."