Featured Video
Orange line shut down because of train breakdown
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 4:14PM EDT
The metro’s Orange line will be shut down until 5 p.m. on Saturday because of a train breakdown.
The delays started in the afternoon and were expected to only last until 1:55 p.m.
Shutdown ORANGE line between Berri-UQAM and H-Bourassa. Train breakdown. Service expected to resume at 17:00. #stminfo M— Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) April 6, 2019
That ETA has since been pushed back multiple times.
The STM is offering a shuttle bus between Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa stations.
The Montreal Canadiens play at 7 p.m., and the Bell Centre is located on the Orange Line.
Latest Montreal News
- Ahead of federal election, millennials know they are a coveted group of voters
- Quebec doctor introduces innovative breast cancer treatment to province
- Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Sunday night
- Teaching guide on genocide coming to Quebec high schools this fall
- Public Health Agency of Canada says salmonella outbreak in 6 provinces, 63 sick