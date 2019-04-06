

CTV Montreal





The metro’s Orange line will be shut down until 5 p.m. on Saturday because of a train breakdown.

The delays started in the afternoon and were expected to only last until 1:55 p.m.

Shutdown ORANGE line between Berri-UQAM and H-Bourassa. Train breakdown. Service expected to resume at 17:00. #stminfo M — Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) April 6, 2019

That ETA has since been pushed back multiple times.

The STM is offering a shuttle bus between Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa stations.

The Montreal Canadiens play at 7 p.m., and the Bell Centre is located on the Orange Line.