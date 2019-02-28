Featured Video
One firefighter injured in St. Leonard blaze
One firefighter was injured in the blaze.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 9:17PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 12:12PM EST
A Thursday afternoon fire in a cannabis production facility on Bombardier and Langelier streets in St. Leonard has caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
One firefighter was injured in the blaze.
The 12,000 square foot building is a total loss.
Latest Montreal News
- REM construction means transit delays up to 45 minutes each way starting in 2020
- Crown: No charges for SPVM officers in fatal 2017 shooting of black man
- 'Absolutely terrifying' when ice smashes through car roof
- Longueuil pastor and wife granted bail after being charged with assaulting minors
- Montreal construction for weekend of March 1