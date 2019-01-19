

CTV Montreal





As Montreal continues to battle frigid temperatures, the Old Brewery Mission is out on the streets trying to make sure that the homeless are in shelters.

On Saturday night, the mission used its shuttle to patrol the city’s streets, picking up people who were stranded outside and taking them to shelters in the area.

"It's a very busy shuttle," said Matthew Pearce, CEO of the Old Brewery Mission. "It goes through the streets of Montreal and tries to identify people who are struggling...we try to get them to stay warm."

Pearce praised the recently-opened, temporary shelter at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

"It's been a godsend," he said. "It's been a terrific addition in weather, just as the kind we're experiencing, to give people a place to be that is not on the mattress on the floor of a cafeteria, but instead in a reasonable environment where it's safe and secure to be."

The SPVM is also making an effort.

All of its officers on the Island of Montreal were instructed to be on alert for homeless people who may be stranded outside and to drop them off at shelters.

In the Plateau on Saturday, officers were giving out boots, gloves, and socks to the homeless.