Quebec MNAs continue screen time consultations with students

Quebec's special commission on the impact of screen time and social media addiction among youth made a stop at Westmount High School this week, speaking directly with students about their habits and concerns.

"In the halls, I can't really see people, but I know that some people are super addicted to their phones and they, like, always have to reach for that phone," said Luc Bisaillon, a student at Westmount High.

In June, Quebec created a special commission to focus on the effects that screens and social networks have on youth.

"You ask the kids how many hours you think a day you're on your phone. They'll go to two, two and a half. Then you say now add the screens and some of them, it goes up to nine, 10 hours," said Enrico Ciccone, the Vice-President of the commission.

Bisaillon and Zoe Lam were part of a group of students who answered questions from the MNAs.

"I didn't realize how, like, dependent on my phone I was. I grabbed my phone probably too often, and I rely on my phone a lot. Like, if I don't have my phone on me, it's kind of like panic," Lam explained.

A number of studies point out that screen time and social media can have harmful effects on the health of young people. But students say it's not easy staying off a screen when everything is online.

"School is online. Like your assignments are all online. Social life is all online, like contacting your friends. So, like, I could be doing anything, but it usually leads to me being on my phone," Lam said.

However, even students agree something needs to be done.

"I think there should be harsher restrictions on people, I don't know, younger than 13 using social media," said Lucy Merchan, another student at the high school.

The commission points out the critical role a parent plays not just in limiting screen time for their children but also in setting the right example.

"We would ask students; do you think your parents spend too much time on their screens? And they would say, sometimes 'I'm trying to get my parent's attention, but I can't because they're on their phone, they're scrolling or whatnot,'" Commissioner Elisabeth Prass said.

The commission's consultations will continue. It's unclear what their recommendations will lead to, but a final report is expected by the end of May 2025.