With many Montrealers at home celebrating Christmas with their families, the Old Brewery Mission was serving up some of the holiday spirit to hundreds of the city’s homeless.

The Christmas Day lunch is an annual tradition that brings some camaraderie to what can be a lonely time of the year, said OBM intervention counsellor Bianca De Pinto.

“People are away from their families or can’t be with their families for various reasons,” she said. “That’s why we try to take the emphasis off that and put it on the holiday. We try to make this an inclusive area where people can come and be free of judgment. It’s kind of a little Old Brewery Mission family.”

Along with the meal, there were also some activities, games and entertainment. With winter in full force, De Pinto said it’s important to get word about the shelter’s services out to as many of Montreal’s homeless as possible.

“With the cold coming in, it’s very helpful to have the warming stations and the hospital that’s going to open up in January as another shelter,” said De Pinto.

De Pinto said that while Montrealers have been generous with donations in the weeks leading up to Christmas, there is always a need for things like underwear, socks, and laundry detergent.

“Obviously any kind of donation is accepted and really appreciated,” she said.