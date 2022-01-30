Shirley Dorismond, a nurse by profession and former vice-president of the union Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé, will be the candidate for Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) in the Marie-Victorin by-election.

“I am a girl of the place, I grew up in Marie-Victorin,” she said Sunday at a press conference, recalling that she also contributes to the vaccination campaign in this region.

By entering provincial politics, she hopes to do her part in improving the health care system.

“I have lived and seen the good side, I have met really fantastic people […] but I have also seen the flaws in the system, on the ground.”

When asked about when she accused Premier François Legault of being “an accomplice to organizational violence” suffered by nurses and denounced “systemic racism” in open letters, she replied that the important thing is for the CAQ to take concrete action to reform the health care system and fight racism.

Marie Victorin’s riding was left vacant after the 2021 municipal elections, when Catherine Fournier left to become mayor of Longueuil.

The other candidates already announced are Émilie Nollet for the Liberal Party, Shophika Vaithyanathasarm for Québec Solidaire (QS), Pierre Nantel for the Parti Québécois (PQ) and Anne Casabonne for the Conservative Party.

—This article was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Jan. 30, 2022.