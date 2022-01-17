Comedian Anne Casabonne will make the leap into politics and join the Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) as a candidate for the by-election in Marie-Victorin.

According to several media outlets, Conservative leader Éric Duhaime will make the announcement Monday afternoon. Casabonne will become the fifth candidate announced for this by-election whose date is still unknown.

She will face Shophika Vaithyanathasarma, candidate of Québec solidaire, Pierre Nantel of the Parti Québécois, the Liberal Émilie Nollet and the leader of the new party Climat Québec, Martine Ouellet.

The Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) has not yet presented a candidate.

The race in the riding on Montreal's South Shore riding became necessary following the departure of Catherine Fournier, elected mayor of Longueuil last November.

Casabonne made headlines last September for comments made on social networks against vaccination. In particular, she called the COVID-19 vaccine a "pile of sh--" in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

Her controversial comments resulted in the end of her relationship with Wal-Mart as a spokesperson for Access Pharma.

The actress is known for her roles in the TV series Unité 9 and La Galère.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2022.

This article was produced with the financial support of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowships.