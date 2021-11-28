QUEBEC CITY -- The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) will run Émilie Nolet in the May by-election in the riding of Marie-Victorin, which includes part of the municipality of Longueuil.

The party confirmed the nomination on Sunday, on the sidelines of the party convention being held in Quebec City all weekend, where the Liberals will solidify the party's platform for next October's general election.

Nolet is a 35-year-old university researcher and a newcomer to politics.

The date of the vote is not yet known.

Based on past elections, Nolet has little chance of being elected, as Marie-Victorin is traditionally a riding long held by the Parti Québécois (PQ), which is running former NDP MP Pierre Nantel this time.

Premier François Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) has not yet announced who will represent it, nor has Quebec Solidaire (QS).

The Marie-Victorin by-election is necessary due to the resignation of former PQ then independent MNA Catherine Fournier, who chose to pursue her political career at the municipal level, getting elected a few weeks ago as mayor of Longueuil.

In 2018, the Liberals placed fourth in Marie-Victorin, with only 15 per cent of the vote. The PQ finished first with a slim majority of 705 votes and 30.8 per cent of the vote, closely followed by the CAQ, with 28.3 per cent of the vote and QS third with 21 per cent support.