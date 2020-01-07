MONTREAL -- If you haven't bought your Lotto Max ticket yet, you might want to get on it: a record $70 million jackpot is still up for grabs.

Tuesday night's whopping lottery prize – the richest in Canadian history – comes after no winning ticket was sold for Friday night's draw.

The total pool will reach approximately $95 million, with about 25 prizes of $1 million each.

Since Lotto Max launched in Canada, Quebecers have been proven to be quite lucky: 28 jackpots have been won in the province. Four $60 million Lotto Max jackpots were won in Quebec in 2017 and 2018.



Last June, a Montreal family was awarded $65 million -- the largest prize ever won in Quebec. Incredibly, the same family had already won a $1 million jackpot in an Extra draw in January 2017.

That $65 million win was also a boon for the owner of the Ville-Emard convenience store where the ticket was purchased, who received 1 per cent of the total, or $650,000.

In Friday's draw, five ticketholders had six of the seven lucky numbers in addition to the bonus number won more than $143,000 each. Another 154 ticketholders had six of seven numbers – but not the bonus number – and won nearly $4,300 each.