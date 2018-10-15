

CTV Montreal





This week MNAs from each party will take oaths to serve the public as the new government takes power.

Members of the Liberal party will be the first to be sworn in.

On election night 32 people were elected under the Liberal banner but only 29 will appear in the legislature's Red Room on Monday.

That is because party leader Philippe Couillard, who won his seat in Roberval, has decided to step down; the Liberal caucus kicked Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette out of the party; the candidate for Gaspé lost his seat in a recount.

The Liberals will be the official opposition, and interim leader Pierre Arcand said the party will rebuild while holding the CAQ government to task.

On Tuesday the 74 members of the Coaliton Avenir Quebec will be sworn in, and on Thursday premier designate Francois Legault will unveil his cabinet.

On Wednesday Quebec Solidaire's ten MNAs will be sworn in, following by the PQ and its ten members on Friday.