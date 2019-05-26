Featured Video
Montrealer reveals secret to shattering world plank record
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 6:23PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 7:11PM EDT
Earlier in May, Montrealer Dana Glowacka set the world record for longest plank.
The fitness enthusiast held the position for an incredible four hours and 20 minutes, breaking the previous record by 50 minutes.
"When it gets very uncomfortable, I just close my eyes and get reconnected," she said.
"In planking, you have walls to break through. They come and go."
So how does it feel to maintain such a position for so long?
"It was uncomfortable in my hips," she said. "Planking is a mindset."
She dedicated the record to her son.
"He found the [original] record, showed me the picture, and said, 'Mom, it looks easy, you can do it,'" she said.
"He gives me the motivation to keep going."
Latest Montreal News
- Man arrested after assault outside Quebec City mosque
- Montrealer reveals secret to shattering world plank record
- Protest held in downtown against American abortion legislation
- Montreal hopes to attract more visible minorities to firefighting
- Firebag MTL turns firefighter suits into bow-ties and duffel bags