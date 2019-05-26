

CTV Montreal





Earlier in May, Montrealer Dana Glowacka set the world record for longest plank.

The fitness enthusiast held the position for an incredible four hours and 20 minutes, breaking the previous record by 50 minutes.

"When it gets very uncomfortable, I just close my eyes and get reconnected," she said.

"In planking, you have walls to break through. They come and go."

So how does it feel to maintain such a position for so long?

"It was uncomfortable in my hips," she said. "Planking is a mindset."

She dedicated the record to her son.

"He found the [original] record, showed me the picture, and said, 'Mom, it looks easy, you can do it,'" she said.

"He gives me the motivation to keep going."