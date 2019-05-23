

CTV Montreal





A Montreal with abs of steel has set a new world record for holding a plank pose.

Dana Glowacka, a self-described fitness enthusiast who has trained in several types of yoga, held the plank position for four hours and 20 minutes, breaking the world record for the female plank. The previous record was three hours and 30 minutes.

Glowacka set the record at the First International Plank Training Conference in Naperville, IL on May 18.

The holder of the record for longest male plank is China’s Mao Weidong, who held the position for eight hours and one minute on May 14, 2016.