Montreal fitness buff shatters record for longest plank held by a woman
Montreal fitness buff Dana Glowacka set a new world record for longest plank position held by a woman with a four hour, 20 minute pose.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:36AM EDT
A Montreal with abs of steel has set a new world record for holding a plank pose.
Dana Glowacka, a self-described fitness enthusiast who has trained in several types of yoga, held the plank position for four hours and 20 minutes, breaking the world record for the female plank. The previous record was three hours and 30 minutes.
Glowacka set the record at the First International Plank Training Conference in Naperville, IL on May 18.
The holder of the record for longest male plank is China’s Mao Weidong, who held the position for eight hours and one minute on May 14, 2016.
