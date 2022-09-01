Montreal weather: Meteorological fall starts off cool but summery warmth will return
Meteorological fall kicks off with cooler than normal air across much of Quebec.
After a very humid finish to the month of August, with humidex values around 40, daytime highs on Sept. 1 will only be in the upper teens. Montreal is expecting a daytime high on Thursday of only 17 degrees Celsius, which is about five degrees below average.
Daytime highs outside the city will also be below normal and overnight lows are expected to dip into the single digits with fog patches developing.
The cooldown however will be brief.
Sunshine returns in full force on Friday, and as the winds shift back to the south, temperatures will once again climb into the mid 20s. By Saturday, summery warmth will be back with daytime highs in the upper 20s and humidex values in the low 30s.
Slightly cooler air will move back in for Sunday, but Labour Day Monday will feature sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
The outlook for September is for daytime highs to be slightly above average.
Meteorological fall, which is based on temperature, is defined as the months of September, October and November. Astronomical fall, also referred to as tthe autumnal equinox, is based on the sun (when day and night are equal) and begins on Thursday, September 22.
