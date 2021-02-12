MONTREAL -- Though no one will be forking out hundreds of dollars for red zone seats at the Bell Centre to watch the Habs this weekend (and then bragging about it on Instagram), there are a number of options for Montreal sports fans this weekend to enjoy from a couch or beanbag chair in your family bubble at home where the drinks and snacks are cheaper and the dress code tends to be less strict.

No Valentine? No problem.

Montreal athletes will provide all the love needed for the weekend.

A RAPTOR, SOME MAGIC AND A TOUCH OF THUNDER

Montrealers are starting to carve out a decent niche in the NBA, and a handful of stars from the island feature on a number of rosters.

Christopher Boucher went undrafted in 2017 but is starting to make a case for himself as a quality piece to the Toronto Raptors squad this season, as the team wanders through the post championship landscape and build into a different team.

The exodus of Marc Gasol and Serge Obaka to start the season has gifted the power forward/centre swingman the ideal situation to gain minutes, and it is not insane to suggest he could nab the Most-Improved Player Award.

The 6'9", 200 pound Raptor who grew up on the courts of Montreal North is averaging 13.8 points-per-game, 6.9 rebounds-per-game and shooting a solid 53.4 per cent from the floor (all career highs).

The Raps play the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday at 7 p.m., the ideal distraction from Valentine's Day.

Boucher is not the only Montreal product.

Second-year shooting guard Luguentz Dort (11.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.4 APG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday at 8 p.m., as the Thunder continue its rebuilding process.

Orlando Magic centre Khem Birch (6.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG) will suit up against the Sacramento Kings Friday night at 10 p.m., and play the Pheonix Suns on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Vanier College alumnus point guard Karim Mane has also played six games for the Magic as well, but may not be on the active roster against the Suns.

COLLEGE HOOPS

In the "one to watch" category, hoops fans can tune in on Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Syracuse Orange featuring Montreal sophomore Qunicy Guerrier play Boston College.

The 6'7" forward is averaging 15.7 PPG and 9.1 RPG, and he recorded his seventh NCAA double-double against NC State Jan. 31.

FELIX LOOKING TO KEEP ROLLING

On a different kind of court far, far away, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is into the fourth round at the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old out of Montreal (now ranked 19th in the world) made quick work of fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in round three (7-5, 7-5, 6-3) serving with deadly efficiency (eight aces, two double faults) and breaking Shapovalov's serve five times.

Auger-Aliassime has yet to lose a set in the tournament.

The win against Shapovalov came after Auger-Aliassime made quick work of Aussie James Duckworth in round two (6-4, 6-1, 6-2) where he blasted 19 aces past Duckworth, and German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the first round (6-2,-6-4, 6-2).

Those wanting to watch the up-and-coming phenom will play early Saturday morning against world no. 114 Russian Aslan Karatsev.

Auger-Aliassime will try to improve on his impressive showing at the US Open in September when he lost to eventual champion Dominique Thiem in the round of 16.

HABS LOOK TO STOP SKID

Oh, and the Habs are playing.

After looking solid for the first 10 games of the season, the Montreal Canadiens have lost three of their past four getting outscored 11-6 in the process including Thursday night's 3-0 shutout courtesy of the Edmonton Oilers.

The bleu-blanc-rouge (8-4-2, 18 points) have a date with the league-leading Toronto Maple Leafs (11-2-1, 23 points) Saturday at 7 p.m., and will look to avoid losing a third straight game.