Jean-Pierre Ferland to be honoured in final tribute on Saturday

Jean-Pierre Ferland will be honoured with a final tribute on Saturday in Montreal, where a national funeral will be held for the singer beloved by Quebecers.

The ceremony, presided over by Montreal Archbishop Christian Lépine, will take place at Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral, starting at 11 a.m. Here are the details:

Following the arrival of the urn in the basilica, the entrance procession will be accompanied by the song "Je reviens chez nous", written and composed by Ferland himself.

Quebec Premier François Legault will then speak.

This will be followed by the first performance, by Florence K, who will sing "La musique", from the album "Écoute pas ça".

After the musical interlude, the late artist's two children, Julie and Bruno will give testimonials followed by his great friend Pierre Séguin, who will be directing the event.

Ferland's widow, Julie Anne Saumur, will then deliver a speech after the second performance, which will feature François Cousineau. He will accompany seven backing singers on grand piano, including Nanette Workman, Judy Richards and France Castel, as well as his wife.

Julie-Anne Saumur, wife of Quebec singer Jean-Pierre Ferland, pays her respects as he lies in repose, Friday, May 31, 2024 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press)

This all-female choir will perform "T'es belle" and "Le soleil emmène au soleil".

Another of his former backing singers, Jean-Sébastien Lavoie, will sing "Je ne veux pas dormir ce soir" after Saumur's speech.

The author of the biography "Jean-Pierre Ferland: un peu plus haut, un peu plus loin", Marc-François Bernier, will then come to the lectern to pay tribute, before the fourth performance, in which composer and conductor Daniel Mercure will play the piece "Conversation entre Jean-Pierre et Daniel" alone at the piano.

The music picks up again in the second hour, with three performances by well-known Quebec artists.

First, Mélissa Bédard will sing the hit "Une chance qu'on s'a" alongside Saumur. Then, Claude Dubois will take to the altar to perform his classic "Si Dieu existe".

Finally, emotions are expected to run high when Ginette Reno performs "Un peu plus haut, un peu plus loin" just before the end of the ceremony. Unlike the other performers, Reno will not be on site but will perform via video link.

There will also be a touching finale, as the exit procession is led by the song "Avant de m'assagir", in which Ferland sings "Je veux mourir ma vie et non vivre ma mort" (I want to die my life, not live my death).

As public seating inside the cathedral is limited, the funeral will also be broadcast on a giant screen at Place du Canada.

Those attending are invited to wear a yellow accessory, in reference to the album "Jaune", which includes "Le petit roi" and "Quand on aime on a toujours vingt ans".

On Friday, the public was able to pay their last respects to Jean-Pierre Ferland, who was laid to rest in a chapelle ardente at Place des Arts' Théâtre Maisonneuve.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante pays her respects as Quebec singer Jean-Pierre Ferland lies in repose, Friday, May 31, 2024 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press)

The singer-songwriter passed away on April 27 at the age of 89 of natural causes. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 14 at CHSLD Desy, in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, Lanaudière.

He would have turned 90 on the next Fête nationale, June 24.