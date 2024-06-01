MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Cyclist sustains serious head injury when struck by vehicle crossing street

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    A cyclist is in the hospital with a head injury after he was struck by a vehicle crossing the street near Maisonneuve Park in Montreal.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say that officers were notified about a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Pie-IX Boulevard at Laurier Avenue East at around 6:40 a.m.

    Officers responded to find a 46-year-old man with serious head injuries, who was conscious when he was transported to the hospital.

    "A vehicle was travelling on Pie-IX heading north and hit the cyclist who was crossing the intersection heading east," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

    The 19-year-old man who was driving and the 23-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat were transported to the hospital

    Police are waiting to hear on the cyclist's health status. 

