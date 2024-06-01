Stabbed man stumbles into pharmacy in Montreal's Village, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a young man was stabbed in The Village neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Police report that officers responded around 9:45 a.m. after a man with stab wounds went into a pharmacy on Ste. Catherine Street East near St. Christophe Street.

The 23-year-old man was semi-conscious with injuries to his upper body when he was transported to the hospital. He is considered out of danger.

Police still do not know the circumstances that led to the stabbing or the location of where it took place.

The investigation is ongoing.