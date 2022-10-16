Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins second tennis title in Florence

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second tennis title on Sunday, beating American J.J. Wolf on an ace in Florence, Italy.

Auger-Aliassime beat Wolf 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 41 minutes at the UniCredit Firenze Open, an ATP 250 tournament.

"It never gets old. Winning, it always feels like the first time," said Auger-Aliassime in his on-court interview. "It's so special to win, especially here. I had a fantastic week, and it's been amazing."

The no. 13 ranked player in the world beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rotterdam Open final in February for the 22-year-old's first career title.

Both of his titles have come indoors and come after he lost in nine straight finals over his career. It is his third final in 2022.

Auger-Aliassime's service game was on point throughout the match, but particularly in the second set, where he served seven of his 11 aces, including the final one that flew past Wolf's right.

He did not double-fault once in the final set and faced only one break point in the match.

Auger-Aliassime had his serve broken just four times at the Florence tournament and lost just one set on route to the title.

The 23-year-old American Wolf is ranked 75th in the world.

The ATP Tour site said Auger-Aliassime will return to the Top 10 in the rankings on Monday. The highest he has been ranked is eight when he reached that mark in August.