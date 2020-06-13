MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials announced that there were 56 new COVID-19 cases on the island Saturday and 31 more people have died due to the virus.

The number of deaths is higher, however, as Quebec announced earlier in the day that 31 of its 47 new deaths reported in the province occurred before June 5. Provincial public health authorities did not specify where the 31 deaths before June 5 occurred.

With 56 new cases, it has now been a week with fewer than 100 new daily cases, according to the city's numbers.

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the Island of Montreal is now 26,613 and 3,189 people have died due to the virus.

The number of public retirement homes and long-term care facilities (CHSLD) with at least one confirmed case dropped Saturday from 107 to 97.

Of the reported deaths, 28 were 70 years old or older, one was between 60 and 69 years of age, and two were between 50 and 59 years old.