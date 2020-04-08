MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is renewing its state of emergency for five more days.

The executive committee made the decision under the Civil Protection Act, granting the agglomeration exceptional powers enabling it to deal with the pandemic.

Montreal is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, with more than 4,400 cases on the island.

The Montreal agglomeration has been in a state of emergency since March 27, allowing officials to mobilize the material and human resources required to manage the pandemic quickly and efficiently.