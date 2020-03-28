MONTREAL -- Montreal on Saturday ordered all of its dog parks and community gardens to close in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Responding to regional public health authorities, the city closed both sets of public spaces for an indefinite period of time.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante declared a local state of emergency Friday at the request of Quebec public health officials.

The following places have already been closed by the city:

  • Community centres
  • Cultural places, such as cultural centres
  • Libraries
  • Swimming pools
  • Arenas and sports facilities, such as the Claude-Robillard sports complex
  • Modules, play areas and outdoor sports grounds
  • Planetarium and Botanical Gardens
  • Nature parks welcome chalets and equipment rental
  • Accès Montréal offices and permit counters
  • Reception counter of the Housing Service
  • Land Assessment Service counters
  • Municipal Court customer service counters

Essential services such as garbage and recycling collection, emergency services and econcentres remain open and operational.