Montreal closes dog parks, community gardens in effort to slow spread of COVID-19
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 2:06PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 28, 2020 2:21PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal on Saturday ordered all of its dog parks and community gardens to close in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Responding to regional public health authorities, the city closed both sets of public spaces for an indefinite period of time.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante declared a local state of emergency Friday at the request of Quebec public health officials.
The following places have already been closed by the city:
- Community centres
- Cultural places, such as cultural centres
- Libraries
- Swimming pools
- Arenas and sports facilities, such as the Claude-Robillard sports complex
- Modules, play areas and outdoor sports grounds
- Planetarium and Botanical Gardens
- Nature parks welcome chalets and equipment rental
- Accès Montréal offices and permit counters
- Reception counter of the Housing Service
- Land Assessment Service counters
- Municipal Court customer service counters
Essential services such as garbage and recycling collection, emergency services and econcentres remain open and operational.
