Montreal police have found a missing 54-year-old man missing since Oct. 15
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:40PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:15AM EDT
Oct. 22 update: The man was found safe and sound Tuesday (Oct. 22) thanks to a tip from the public, Montreal police said.
----
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 54-year-old man.
The man has been missing since Oct. 15. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. that day at Carrefour Angrignon.
Police said he could be at a Tim Hortons, in a park or in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
He was wearing a blue tuque, jeans and a dark blue vest with "Buffalo" written on the back. He is 5 foot 7, weighs 120 lbs and has brown, shoulder-length hair.
Police fear for his health and safety.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or info-crime at 514 393-1133.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec's new mining consultation policy aims to involve, respect Indigenous communities
- Greene Ave. reopens, connecting Saint-Henri and Westmount once again
- ‘We have failed as a society’: Commission on Quebec youth protection begins
- How did your riding vote? A look at who won in the Montreal area
- Victoria Bridge to be closed tonight for inspection