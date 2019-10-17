Oct. 22 update: The man was found safe and sound Tuesday (Oct. 22) thanks to a tip from the public, Montreal police said.

MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 54-year-old man.

The man has been missing since Oct. 15. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. that day at Carrefour Angrignon.

Police said he could be at a Tim Hortons, in a park or in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

He was wearing a blue tuque, jeans and a dark blue vest with "Buffalo" written on the back. He is 5 foot 7, weighs 120 lbs and has brown, shoulder-length hair.

Police fear for his health and safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or info-crime at 514 393-1133.