Montreal police bust major drug trafficking network capable of producing 1 million pills per week

Montreal police (SPVM) say they have seized an "unprecedented" amount of illicit drugs from a major drug trafficking network that they dismantled Wednesday in a series of raids.

Officers seized 6.5 million amphetamine tablets worth an estimated $32.5 million, the police service's organized crime unit announced at an afternoon news conference.

The criminal network was able to sell roughly one million pills per week, worth an estimated $5 million, throughout Quebec.