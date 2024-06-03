Quebec to spend $31 million to boost security at courthouses after violent incidents

MONTREAL
    The Quebec government is pledging $31 million to add security checkpoints and more special constables to the province's courthouses after recent violent incidents that raised safety concerns.

    Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel made the announcement today in Longueuil, where an interpreter was seriously injured in a courthouse knife attack early this year.

    Part of the funding announced today will allow walk-through metal detectors to be added at nine courthouses by fall 2025, including in Longueuil, Laval, and Quebec City.

    The bulk of the funding -- $23.4 million -- will go toward training and hiring more special constables, who are responsible for ensuring security in courthouses.

    A number of groups representing Quebec justice system workers have been lobbying the government to increase security at courts after the Jan. 9 Longueuil knife attack and a more recent alleged assault of a youth protection worker at the courthouse in Sherbrooke.

    As of earlier this year, only certain Montreal-area courthouses had airport-style security in place with metal detectors and X-ray equipment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 3, 2024.

